EAPCET-2024 seat allotment: Important deadline for self-reporting

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Technical Education Department has issued a crucial reminder for EAPCET-2024 candidates who received seat allotments in the first phase.

Seat Allotment: Released on July 17

Last Date for Self-Reporting: July 22 (online portal and physical reporting at college)

Candidates who fail to complete self-reporting by July 22 risk losing their allotted seats. These seats will then be included in the second phase of EAPCET counselling, which begins on July 23.

Engineering college managements are required to promptly update the EAPCET counselling portal as soon as a candidate reports to the college. Additionally, all joining details must be uploaded to the portal by July 23rd, regardless of the reporting date.

Technical education department director B. Navya urges all students and college managements to strictly adhere to these deadlines to ensure a smooth and efficient admission process.