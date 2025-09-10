EAGLE Chief Warns Students About Dangers Of Drugs

Vijayawada:AP EAGLE chief and Cybercrimes IGP Aake Ravikrishna said the state government’s Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has curbed ganja cultivation across Andhra Pradesh.

Ravikrishna addressed an awareness programme on drugs and narcotics held at VVIT University at Namburu in Pedakakani, which Guntur SP S. Satish Kumar attended as a guest of honour. The two police officers inspected a guard of honour by NCC cadets before inaugurating the programme.

IGP Ravikrishna asked youth to remain vigilant about the dangers of narco-terrorism, where smuggling profits are diverted to extremist activities. He cited cases of students arrested in drug rackets, including those caught with MDMA, LSD, and ganja, to highlight how addiction devastates families and careers.

The IGP urged students to resist gateway drugs like smoking, alcohol and e-cigarettes, which often lead to consumption of harder substances. He warned that under the NDPS Act, even possession of small quantities can lead to imprisonment and loss of future opportunities.

SP Satish Kumar said 50 drug cases have been registered in Guntur in the past seven months. 250 persons have been arrested, half of them students under 24 years. He appealed for collective vigilance and accountability at hostels. He sought citizens’ cooperation through EAGLE’s toll-free helpline number 1972.