Eagle Chief Warns Against Deepfake Videos Targeting CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Eagle Chief, General AK Ravikrishna, issued a stern warning against the circulation of deepfake videos that are falsely attributed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He said on Tuesday that legal action would be initiated against the creators and distributors of manipulated content.

The controversy centers around fabricated videos claiming Chandrababu Naidu advised farmers to reduce pesticide and urea usage. The alliance government termed this "completely contrary to reality" and that the visuals were created using AI deepfake technology.”

"Everyone should use social media responsibly. Remember that creating and sharing fake videos is a cybercrime. Even a small mistake can lead to big punishment," Ravikrishna stated in a media release.

The CID Police has registered cases against the fake video creators. The videos have been circulating on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under titles like "CBN warning to AP farmers." Officials said forwarding of such content also constituted a criminal offense.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious content to the police or call the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.