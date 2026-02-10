EAGLE Books 1,836 Cases, Seize 46,011 Kg Of Ganja

Vijayawada: The elite anti-narcotics group for law enforcement called EAGLE while dealing with narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, has booked 1,836 cases, seized 46,011 kgs of ganja and 770 vehicles and arrested 4,760 persons from Jan. 1, 2025 to Jan. 31, 2026 in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement from EAGLE here on Monday, it booked 1,721 cases with regard to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and seized ganja of 43,843 kgs and arrested 4,421 persons in 2025 and from Jan. 1 to 31, 2026, it booked 115 cases, seized 2,168 kgs of ganja and arrested 339 persons from Jan. 1 to 31, 2026.

The EAGLE also destroyed ganja plants in ASR district from 2024-25 in 94.77 acres involving 31,185 plants.