E-Way Bill Plan Worries Nellore Bullion Traders

NELLORE: The proposed implementation of the e-way bill system by the state government has raised concerns among gold traders, with the Nellore Bullion and Diamond Merchants Association warning of operational and security challenges.

A delegation met Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy at his residence on Sunday and submitted a memorandum outlining potential difficulties for the bullion trade.

Traders said transporting high-value gold and diamond consignments under the e-way bill framework could expose sensitive shipment details on the portal, increasing the risk of theft, particularly in remote areas, and posing safety concerns.

They also pointed out that the trade largely depends on small, unorganised workers who may face difficulties generating e-way bills for frequent consignments. With goods often moving through multi-modal routes—road, rail and local carriers—real-time digital updates may not be feasible for traditional operators lacking technical infrastructure.

The delegation urged the MP to take up the issue with the State government and reconsider the proposal in view of the concerns raised.