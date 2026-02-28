E. Coli Found in Drinking Water, 158 Diarrhoea Cases Reported in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam:Drinking water samples from Srikakulam city have revealed contamination with E coli bacteria, identified as the primary cause of the recent diarrhoea outbreak there.

Health commissioner Veerapandian confirmed the findings during an inspection tour on Friday evening, accompanied by district collector SD Pundkar and joint collector Farman Ahmed Khan. The team visited the affected areas near Simmanna Hospital, Bodemma Kovel, and Etcherla Street to review sanitation works and water pipelines. The team-members interacted with the families receiving treatment.



The commissioner reported that 158 diarrhoea cases have been registered, with 111 patients under treatment and 47 discharged. E coli was detected in water samples from 11 locations, he said, attributing the contamination to illegal water connections through drainage canals and the use of motors that draw sewage into freshwater pipelines.



He also cited cattle waste left on roads as a contributing factor. Officials have been asked to implement permanent preventive measures.



Later, a high-level review meeting was held at the municipal corporation office. The collector presented details of ambulance services and the surveillance teams active over the past ten days, assuring the residents of continued government support. He urged the people to boil and cool water before drinking, and to avoid illegal water connections.



Strict action was warned against negligent officials.

Assistant collector Donaka Prithviraj, RDOs Sai Pratyusha and Krishnamurthy, DMHO Anitha, and several municipal officials attended the review meeting.