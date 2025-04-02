e-Auction to sell liquor in 44 bars of AP on April 9

Vijayawada: AP excise department has issued a notification here on Tuesday for e-auction to grant lease of right to sell Indian Made Foreign Liquor and Foreign Liquor at 44 bars spread over several parts in the state on April 9. The lease period will be from April 1 to August 31.

According to excise director Nishant Kumar’s notification, intending bidders may submit their online bids duty quoting the lease amount offered towards lease of the bar for the lease period through e-auction.

As per schedule, online enrolment by the applicant along with payment of online processing fee will commence from April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to April 7 up to 5:00 p.m. Payment of non-refundable application fee begins from April 1 from 10:00 a.m. to April 8 up to 5:00 p.m. Scrutiny of applications will be on April 8. e-Auction cum draw of lots for the concerned districts to be held on April 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. In some other districts, it will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on the same day.

Non-refundable application fee for each bar is fixed at ₹5 lakh for population up to 50,000; ₹7.50 lakh for population from 50,001 to five lakh and ₹10 lakh for population above five lakhs.