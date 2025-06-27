Dy Speaker Calls for Measures to Curb Cybercrimes

AP Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee chairman and Assembly Deputy Speaker K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju stressed the importance of curbing cyber crimes related to betting and loan apps. He called for strong legislation to tackle this issue and expressed his commitment to raising it during the upcoming sessions of the legislature.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that the cyber crimes were having a major impact on a section of people who were getting duped. In Telangana alone, 950 persons were duped last year while thousands were duped in AP as there was no accurate data of victims.

He said that the AP Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee chaired by him held a meeting with the presence of members Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna, Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Visakhapatnam North MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju in his chambers an discussed at length on how gullible people were being duped through betting and loan apps and the need for coming up with a strong legislation and the system to curb such crimes.