Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan Y-category Security Breached in Manyam District

Visakhapatnam: A serious breach of security occurred when Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, a Y-category protectee, visited the Parvathipuram Manyam district recently.

Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha expressed serious concern over the security breach. She ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter and said strict action will be taken against those responsible for the security breach.

A man, identified as B. Surya Prakash from Mudidam area of Vizianagaram district, entered the Deputy CM’s security cordon posing as an IPS officer. Wearing a uniform of IPS officers, he went on to pose for some photographs with the security personnel.

Surya Prakash told the officers present that he got selected into the IPS last year and is undergoing training. Police got suspicious when he attempted to travel to Hyderabad in one of the police vehicles escorting Pawan Kalyan and detained him near the Vizianagaram border.

When contacted, Vizianagaram superintendent of police Vakul Jindal told Deccan Chronicle that Surya Prakash has been arrested. He would be handed over to Parvathipuram Manyam police for questioning.

Inquiries revealed the imposter had previously worked as a licensed repairer in the Weights and Measures Department of Parvathipuram division. Sources said he has been posing as an IPS officer to pressurise people with whom he has differences.