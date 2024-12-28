Dy CM Pawan Kalyan reprimands fans raising "OG..OG" slogans

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan expressed his displeasure over his fans raising slogans of his upcoming film, while he visited an injured government official at RIMS, Kadapa.

The Deputy CM reached the hospital to enquire and speak to Galiveedu MPDO Jawahar Babu in Annamayya district, who was injured after being attacked by YSRC legal cell district president Jalla Sudarshan Reddy and his associates.

Sudarshan Reddy, along with his followers, approached the MPDO in the mandal parishad office and demanded that keys of the MPP (mandal parishad president) chamber. When the MPDO refused to do so saying that he would give them only to the MPP, they thrashed him.

The Dy CM was speaking about the unruly behavior of the YSRC leaders when suddenly his fans raised "OG...OG.. OG" slogans. OG is one of his upcoming films.

Irritated over the distraction, Pawan Kalyan reprimanded his fans saying: "You do not know when to raise which slogan. Just stay aside."

Pawan Kalyan condemned the attack and warned of strict action against perpetrators attacking government officials.

After being informed about the unruly attack of the MPDO, Pawan Kalyan rushed to Kadapa to console the injured government official and his family members.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan asked his fans raising similar slogans in the recent past to focus more on their works to better their lives rather than simply paying attention to movies.