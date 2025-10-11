Dy. CM Pawan Announces 100-day Action Plan for Coastal Pollution Control

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, who also holds the environment portfolio, directed officials on Saturday to implement a comprehensive action plan to curb coastal and industrial pollution in Kakinada district.

Holding a detailed review meeting with Pollution Control Board (PCB) officials at his camp office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, the Deputy CM wanted officials to carry out a thorough study on the situation along the Uppada coastal belt, where fisherfolk have raised concerns over industrial chemicals being discharged into the sea.

Pawan Kalyan ordered a pollution audit of industries operating along the coastal stretch and sought a comprehensive report on water and air contamination levels. Observing that fishermen’s livelihoods are being affected by untreated effluents being released into the sea, he wanted a 100-day action plan to resolve the issue.

The Deputy Chief Minister insisted on transparency in waste monitoring process. He suggested that educated local fishermen should be involved in supervision of pollution. He directed industries to modernise their treatment plants and adopt advanced technologies for processing waste.

“Industries must conduct periodic pollution audits and rectify lapses immediately,” Pawan Kalyan suggested.

During the meeting, PCB officials highlighted acute staff shortages compared with neighbouring states. Responding to this, Pawan Kalyan assured that he would take up the matter of recruiting new staff with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He suggested optimal use of the existing manpower.

PCB chairman Dr. Krishnayya, member secretary S. Saravanan, senior engineers, scientists and Kakinada district officials participated in the review meeting.