Dutch Ambassador Visits Visakhapatnam Port

VISAKHAPATNAM: Marisa Gerard’s, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, along with a delegation from the Netherlands Embassy, visited Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Tuesday.

Durgesh Kumar Dubey, deputy chairperson of the Port Authority, along with the secretary and other heads of departments, extended a warm welcome to the delegation and briefed them on the port’s operations and various strategic initiatives.

During the visit, the ambassador was apprised of the port’s infrastructure facilities, cargo-handling capacity, modernisation and mechanisation efforts, covered storage facilities, solar power initiatives, and sewage treatment plant (STP) water recycling for industrial use. Discussions also focused on investment opportunities and potential avenues to enhance import–export activities through Visakhapatnam Port, a port release said.