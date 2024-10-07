Durgesh wants public, private partnership for tourism development

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh on Sunday reviewed the various development projects initiated by the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in Visakhapatnam. He wanted the corporation officials to ensure high-quality facilities while modernising accommodations at Punnami, Yatri Niwas and Harita in and around the port city.



During his review, the minister maintained that ineffective policies of the previous government had failed in developing tourism in the state to the desired extent. He said the alliance government is determined to enhance the tourism infrastructure with a budget of Rs 8.60 crore, of which 90 per cent has already been spent. He, however, said an additional Rs 4 crore are required to complete all the modernisation efforts ahead of the peak tourist season.Durgesh revealed that their administration has plans to boost Visakhapatnam region's attractiveness through central government schemes, including by promoting ecological and adventure tourism. On the day, he inspected tourism sites in Visakhapatnam, including the Tenneti Park. He launched a new tourism brochure designed to attract visitors.The minister emphasised that effective planning and collaboration between public and private sectors is crucial to develop tourism to the fullest extent. “Our state is rich in wonderful sites. We are actively seeking investors to bolster the growth of tourism in Andhra Pradesh,” he stated.Durgesh, however, underlined that various clearances are needed, particularly from the environment ministry and coastal authorities to fully develop tourism in Andhra Pradesh. He said he will discuss these issues with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to streamline the approval processes. He reiterated that the Oberoi Group is interested in establishing a five-star hotel in the Annavaram area, which would significantly enhance local tourism.