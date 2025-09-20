Durgesh Urges Hoteliers to Invest in AP’s Tourism, Hospitality Sectors

Vijayawada: Minister for tourism Kandula Durgesh has invited hoteliers to invest in Andhra Pradesh’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Addressing the 55th annual convention of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India in Bengaluru on Saturday, the minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the state government has envisioned developing AP as a leading global tourism destination by 2047 by showcasing its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and diverse natural landscapes.

He said the government had launched the AP Tourism Policy 2024–29 with the objective of making tourism a key driver of economic growth, employment, and cultural exchange. The policy has accorded ‘industry status’ to tourism projects, he added.

Durgesh also explained that Andhra Pradesh has introduced a tourism land allotment policy, an employment incentive policy, and other measures to attract investments. He noted that in the last 10 months alone, the state secured over ₹11,000 crore worth of investments in the hotel and hospitality sector.

The minister further invited hoteliers to attend the ‘CII Partnership Summit’ scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam from November 14 to 15.