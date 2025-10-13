Durgesh To Present AP’s Plans To Promote Tourism At National Mission In Udaipur

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for tourism and culture Kandula Durgesh will present AP’s vision for the development of tourism in the state at the National Mission scheduled to be held under the leadership of Union minister for tourism and culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Udaipur in Rajasthan from Oct. 14 to 15.

The minister, accompanied by the tourism special chief secretary Ajay Jain and tourism managing director K. Amrapali, will give a presentation on how AP intends to promote tourism by attracting investments and providing incentives and job creation and also on the AP government’s plans to develop the most attractive tourist destinations in Asia by 2030.

With the support from the Centre and under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan, an amount of nearly Rs 12,000 cr has been attracted in the tourism sector, the minister said, and added that they were expecting two to three more tourism projects with the approval from the Centre to AP in the National Mission.