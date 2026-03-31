Durgesh Inaugurates ‘Ekaa: The One’ Yogini Exhibition in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Tourism and culture minister Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday inaugurated “Ekaa: The One – The 64 Yogini Trail”, a travelling art exhibition, at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram in Vijayawada.

The minister said the exhibition reinterprets India’s ancient Yogini tradition through a contemporary perspective rooted in Shakti, and helps promote cultural awareness.

Artist Dr Beena Unnikrishnan said the 64 artworks represent a unified contemporary interpretation of the Yogini tradition, developed over five years. She noted that the non-commercial exhibition aims to encourage cultural dialogue.

The exhibition is part of an 81-day, 16-state tour covering over 10,000 km, which began in Kochi and draws inspiration from 9th–12th century Yogini temples. A documentary, “Y64: Whispers of the Unseen”, is also being screened.

AP Creativity and Culture Commission chairperson Tejaswi Podapati attended the event.