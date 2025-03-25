Durgesh hoists Blue Flag at Rushikonda Beach

Visakhapatnam: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh hoisted the Blue Flag at Rushikonda Beach on Monday, marking the reinstatement of the prestigious international certification that recognises high environmental and quality standards.

Addressing the media, the minister announced that the certification—temporarily withdrawn by the Danish accreditation body—has now been restored. He attributed the lapse to the "negligence of the previous government" and informed that immediate corrective measures were taken.

“The Blue Flag certification will significantly boost international tourism,” he said. “A special programme, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, will ensure to retain this status permanently.” The minister stressed the need for public participation to maintain the certification for the next decade. “Keeping our beaches clean is a shared responsibility,” he noted.

As part of efforts to enhance tourism appeal, Durgesh announced plans to introduce international food stalls, beach snacks and beverages while ensuring local communities, especially fishermen, would not face disruptions to their livelihoods. He warned that strict action would be taken against illegal land alienation in the area.

Durgesh highlighted the government's new tourism policy, which grants industry status to the sector. “With a 974 km coastline, Andhra Pradesh has immense tourism potential and we are committed to sustainable development,” he said. “Rushikonda is not just another beach—it holds special significance and we worked hard to regain this certification,” he added.

Following the ceremony, the minister distributed life jackets and commended APTDC managing director Amrapali Kata for her efforts to improve the tourism department.