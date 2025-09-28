Durgesh: Gurram Jashuva's Ideals Continue to Inspire Generations

Vijayawada: Tourism, culture and cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh on Sunday described the legendary poet Padma Bhushan Gurram Jashuva as a reformer who wielded his pen to fight social evils and give voice to the marginalised. The Minister was the chief guest at the 130th birth anniversary celebrations of Jashuva, organised by the Department of Language and Culture in Vijayawada. Durgesh called it a privilege to commemorate the poet, describing him as a timeless figure whose ideals and verses remain a guiding force.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the lamp and floral tributes to the portrait of the ‘Navayuga Kavi Chakravarti’. Durgesh presented the Kavikokila Gurram Jashuva Awards – 2025, awarding `50,000 each to Dr Kanakadurga Prasad Rao, Dr P. Sridhar, Meesala Lakshman, Potluri Harikrishna and K. Guruvamma, describing the recognition as a greater honour than other state awards.

On the occasion, the Minister released two books — Viswanarudu, authored by Department Director R. Mallikharjuna Rao, and Muktamani Padyasatakam, written by Kala Ratna Dr Palaparthi Sridhar — and launched the poster for the World Telugu Poets’ Conference scheduled for December.

Durgesh recalled Jashuva’s contributions to Telugu literature and society through works such as Gabbilam, Firdausi, Rukmini Kalyanam, Smashana Vatika and Christu Charitra. He said Jashuva reshaped Telugu literature by addressing poverty, untouchability and caste discrimination, and pledged to uphold his ideals for future generations.

Creative and cultural committee chairperson Tejaswi Podapati expressed concern that today’s youth are largely unaware of Jashuva’s legacy, calling him a writer who believed poetry could transform society. Nataka Academy chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna lauded Jashuva’s ability to connect with common people and praised Durgesh as a patron of the arts.

The celebrations featured songs in tribute to the poet and speeches by awardees on Jashuva’s poetic journey. Several dignitaries attended, including Collector G. Lakshmisha, cultural department officials, actor Meesala Lakshman, veteran poet Potluri Harikrishna, Dr Sridhar, Katti Guruvamma and Dr Kanakadurga Prasad Rao.