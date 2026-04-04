Durgesh Calls for Support to Develop Film Industry Infrastructure in AP

Vijayawada: Minister Kandula Durgesh on Saturday urged film industry stakeholders to support the development of infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the state offers diverse natural locations for film shoots and is providing permissions through a single-window system. He stressed the need to build permanent infrastructure to support the industry.

The minister said the government is ready to establish film studios in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Amaravati, and will allot land for the projects. He also assured support for setting up recording and dubbing studios.

Reaffirming support to the Telugu film industry, he said the government is allowing enhanced ticket prices for big-budget films and offering incentives for smaller films.

He added that plans are underway to organise Nandi Awards and Nandi Natakotsavams on a large scale.