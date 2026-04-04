 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Durgesh Calls for Support to Develop Film Industry Infrastructure in AP

Andhra Pradesh
4 April 2026 11:01 PM IST

Durgesh added that plans are underway to organise Nandi Awards and Nandi Natakotsavams on a large scale.

Durgesh Calls for Support to Develop Film Industry Infrastructure in AP
x
Kandula Durgesh said the state offers diverse natural locations for film shoots and is providing permissions through a single-window system. (Image: X)

Vijayawada: Minister Kandula Durgesh on Saturday urged film industry stakeholders to support the development of infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh.

He said the state offers diverse natural locations for film shoots and is providing permissions through a single-window system. He stressed the need to build permanent infrastructure to support the industry.

The minister said the government is ready to establish film studios in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam and Amaravati, and will allot land for the projects. He also assured support for setting up recording and dubbing studios.

Reaffirming support to the Telugu film industry, he said the government is allowing enhanced ticket prices for big-budget films and offering incentives for smaller films.

He added that plans are underway to organise Nandi Awards and Nandi Natakotsavams on a large scale.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
andhra pradesh andhra pradesh news Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X