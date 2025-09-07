Durga Temple To Remain Closed During Lunar Eclipse

VIJAYAWADA: The executive officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple), V. Seena Naik, announced the temporary closure of the temple due to the lunar eclipse on September 7. He stated that all sub-temples under the administration will also be closed during this period. Seena Naik mentioned that the temple doors will be closed with Kavata Bandhanam at 3:30 pm on Sunday, and devotees will not be allowed inside until the completion of purification rituals the following day. He explained that the temple would reopen on Monday, with priests conducting purification rituals, snapana abhishekam, archana, and other special pujas from 3 am to 8:30 am. Public darshan will resume at 8:30 am. Seena Naik urged devotees to take note of these changes and cooperate to avoid any inconvenience.