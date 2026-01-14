 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Durga Temple Marks Sankranti; New Gosala Opened At Poranki

Andhra Pradesh
14 Jan 2026 10:27 PM IST

The festivities began with the lighting of the Bhogi bonfire at 5 am near the Sri Mahaganapati temple: Reports

Officials of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam are facing criticism for collecting huge ticket rates for various special pujas offered to the Goddess. (Representational image)
x
Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam — DC File

VIJAYAWADA: Sankranti celebrations were held with traditional fervour at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday, drawing thousands of devotees.

The festivities began with the lighting of the Bhogi bonfire at 5 am near the Sri Mahaganapati temple.

Temple chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), executive officer V.K. Seena Naik, members of the governing board and devotees took part in the ritual. Cultural programmes, including Gangireddula performances and Bommala Koluvu, were organised as part of the celebrations.

On Makara Sankranti and Kanuma, the presiding deity was decorated with special alankaras and elaborate pujas were performed. Members of the Vedic committee and temple priests supervised the rituals, while temple staff made arrangements for the smooth movement of devotees.

Meanwhile, a newly built gosala shed was inaugurated at Poranki village to mark Bhogi. Constructed at a cost of about ₹27 lakh, the facility can house 30 cows. The opening was marked by special rituals and Gopooja.

Temple officials said the gosala would help protect cattle and promote traditional values.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sree Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam (SDMSD) Indrakeeladri hills devotees bhogi bonfire Traditional fervour Hindu temple 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X