Durga Temple Marks Sankranti; New Gosala Opened At Poranki

VIJAYAWADA: Sankranti celebrations were held with traditional fervour at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday, drawing thousands of devotees.

The festivities began with the lighting of the Bhogi bonfire at 5 am near the Sri Mahaganapati temple.

Temple chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), executive officer V.K. Seena Naik, members of the governing board and devotees took part in the ritual. Cultural programmes, including Gangireddula performances and Bommala Koluvu, were organised as part of the celebrations.

On Makara Sankranti and Kanuma, the presiding deity was decorated with special alankaras and elaborate pujas were performed. Members of the Vedic committee and temple priests supervised the rituals, while temple staff made arrangements for the smooth movement of devotees.

Meanwhile, a newly built gosala shed was inaugurated at Poranki village to mark Bhogi. Constructed at a cost of about ₹27 lakh, the facility can house 30 cows. The opening was marked by special rituals and Gopooja.

Temple officials said the gosala would help protect cattle and promote traditional values.