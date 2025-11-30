Durga Temple Launches Bhavani Deeksha 2025 App For Devotees

VIJAYAWADA: Meticulous arrangements are underway at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (Durga temple) in Vijayawada for the smooth conduct of Bhavani Deeksha Viramana 2025, scheduled from December 11 to 15. The ritual will commence at 8 a.m. on December 11 and conclude with the Maha Poornahuthi at 10.30 a.m. on December 15.

A mobile application titled Bhavani Deeksha 2025 has been introduced to help devotees plan their visit. The app provides real-time updates on darshan timings, prasadam counters and routes, enabling devotees to have a hassle-free experience.

Officials expect over seven lakh devotees during the festival. Major rituals such as Agni Pratishthapana, Shata Chandiyagam and Giri Pradakshina will be performed as per tradition. The temple has arranged dedicated queue lines, resting halls, parking spaces, prasadam counters, annadanam centres and upgraded security systems.

More than 3,000 police personnel will be deployed and 300 CCTV cameras installed across the temple and ghat areas. All regular temple services will remain suspended from December 11 to 16.

Preparations also cover homagundas, prasadam distribution, and the Keshakhandana Shala, where 950 barbers will serve devotees. An additional Dhobi Ghat has been set up this year.

Separate registration for Guru Bhavanis will be taken up under the collector’s supervision. Staff and deployed personnel will receive special ID cards. Display boards will be placed along the 9 km Giri Pradakshina route, and annadanam menus will be announced in advance.

Temple executive officer V.K. Seena Naik said engineering works would be completed a week ahead of schedule, with a detailed layout map made available for devotees.