Durga Temple AEO Transferred Over Prasadam Quality Concerns

Vijayawada:Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), assistant executive officer (AEO) N. Ramesh Babu has been transferred to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Dwaraka Tirumala following complaints regarding the supply of substandard ingredients for prasadam preparation at the Durga temple in Vijayawada.

Recently, officials from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted checks at the Durga temple, collecting samples of ghee, jaggery, and other ingredients used for prasadam. These samples have been sent for laboratory testing, and the results are awaited.

The Additional Commissioner of the Endowment Department, K. Rama Chandra Mohan, issued a memo by order of the Endowment Commissioner, transferring Ramesh Babu on Saturday. The memo stated, “In the interest of public service and for better administration of the institutions, Ramesh Babu, AEO, who is presently working on a deputation basis at the SDMSD temple, is hereby deputed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Dwaraka Tirumala, for two years on administrative grounds, duly withdrawing his earlier deputation orders.”

Ramesh Babu, who was the provision store in-charge at the SDMSD temple, was previously transferred to Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, but had been deputed back to the SDMSD temple upon his request.

The Executive Officers (EOs) of the SDMSD and Dwaraka Tirumala temples have been directed to take immediate action to relieve and admit Ramesh Babu and to report compliance.

When contacted by Deccan Chronicle, Durga temple EO K.S. Rama Rao refused to share the exact reasons behind the transfer but stated that appropriate action would be taken by the government against those found guilty of misconduct.