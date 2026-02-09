Dubai Job Scam: Victims Duped by Fake Film Role Promises

Nellore: Cheating cases involving false promises of film roles, overseas jobs, and government employment dominated the complaints received at the public grievance redressal system organised on Monday at the district police office, Nellore. As many as 146 complaints were received from the public during the programme.

Among the notable complaints was that of a woman from Nellore Rural, who alleged that her son was cheated of Rs 1.06 lakh by a person he met on Instagram. The accused reportedly promised to secure a role alongside the hero in an upcoming film but failed to provide any opportunity after taking the money.

In another case from Balaji Nagar, several victims complained that three individuals collected up to Rs 15 lakh by falsely promising government jobs but neither provided employment nor returned the money. Similarly, a man from Kota alleged that he was cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh by a person from Hyderabad who promised him a job in Dubai, only to send him on a visit visa with no employment arranged.

Other complaints included allegations of property cheating against an elderly woman by her own family members, missing persons cases, and domestic disputes where women sought police intervention and counselling to restore family harmony.

Referring to 146 complaints received on Monday, district superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vajendla assured victims that every complaint would be investigated strictly as per law and justice would be delivered without delay. She directed police officers to act responsibly, avoid negligence, and ensure speedy resolution of grievances received through the public forum.

The programme was attended by additional SP (admin) Ch. Sowjanya, Town ASP Deeksha, rural DSP Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao, SB DSP Srinivasa Rao, legal adviser Srinivasulu Reddy, and several senior police officers and complaint cell staff.