DSNLU To Hold Its Convocation tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
3 Sept 2025 10:38 PM IST

The university will hold its 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th combined convocations at a private hotel on R.K. Beach, Visakhapatnam

Justice Surya Kant, judge of the Supreme Court, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address.—DC Image

Visakhapatnam: Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU) will host its combined convocation ceremony along with the inauguration of its new campus infrastructure on September 5.

The university will hold its 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th combined convocations at a private hotel on R.K. Beach, Visakhapatnam. Justice Surya Kant, judge of the Supreme Court, will be the chief guest and deliver the convocation address. Justice P. Sri Narasimha, judge of the Supreme Court and visitor to DSNLU, will attend as the guest of honour.

