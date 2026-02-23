DSNLU Hosts 2nd Vis Pre-Moot for Law Students

Visakhapatnam:The 2nd edition of the Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University-Vis pre-moot on arbitration was held at the University. The Willem C. Wiss International Commercial Arbitration Moot (Wiss Moot) is the world’s premier annual competition for law students focusing on international commercial law and arbitration. The vis-pre-moot is a preparatory competition for the International Commercial Arbitration Competition held in Vienna, Austria. DSNLU is the only university in India to conduct the Vis pre-moot as a preparatory competition. Twenty teams from leading law universities across the country participated in the competition. The three-day competition involved strategic thinking and in-depth analysis of international commercial arbitration.

Justice N. Harinath, Judge, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, who graced the closing ceremony as the chief guest and acted as the judge for the final round competition, said that it was a good decision for Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University to organise Vis Pre-moot on the subject of mediation and congratulated the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Surya Prakash Rao.

He said both teams that competed in the final round also displayed a very competitive spirit, and that it was very gratifying for the students to participate in court competitions on the importance of mediation in today's society, from this stage, and to give their best performance. He also said that mediation is of great importance in today's circumstances and hoped that the students would be able to use this mediation as a tool to become experts in it and work to fill the gap in mediators. On the occasion, he congratulated students from various universities and said it is not important whether we win the competition, but it is great to participate. Justice Harinath presented trophies and certificates to the winners of this model court, Ram Monohar Lohia National Law students, and to the second-place winners, Jindal Global School.