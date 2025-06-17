DSC Social Studies Exam Records 95.11% Attendance

Vijayawada: The district selection committee examination (DSC) held in social studies for the post of school assistants registered 95.11 per cent of attendance across AP held on Monday.

The Mega DSC-2025 convenor M.V. Krishna Reddy in a statement issued here on Monday stated that out of 38,243 candidates who applied, only 36,372 appeared for the exam by registering attendance at 95.11 per cent.

The exam was held at 227 centres in the state, and Anantapur district recorded the highest attendance in the morning session with 97.84 per cent, while Chittoor district registered the highest attendance in the afternoon session with 97.98 per cent.

Meanwhile, the school education authorities made the preliminary key for school assistants (Languages) for Kannada, Odia, Tamil and Urdu exams to be available on the website ‘https://apdsc.apcfss.in’ from Monday onwards.