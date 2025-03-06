DSC process to start soon after getting one-man panel report: Lokesh

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh said on Wednesday that the government would start the DSC process soon and also implement the mid-day meal scheme and provide fine rice for welfare hostels.

“We will implement the Talliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhav schemes in May,” he said while talking to the media in the assembly premises.

In a dig at the opposition YSRC, he said, “I understand that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is frustrated. When he was in power, he encouraged atrocities and corruption. He is now talking about ethics and values.”

“Jagan Mohan Reddy comes on the first day of the assembly session, asks for the opposition leader's status, leaves the house in a huff and is never seen again. “We have started development programmes like never before. Hence investments are coming to AP like never before.”

Lokesh said, “TCS, ArcelorMittal, NTPC Green, Reliance CBG projects and many such investments are coming to AP. The previous government did not even fill the potholes on the roads. The present dispensation is engaged in unprecedented welfare activities. We have opened 198 Anna canteens which were closed down by Jagan. This government has provided one crore gas cylinders free of cost. We are providing sand free of cost.”

The minister said the YSRC government had not conducted a single DSC in its five-year rule hence “does not have the right to talk about DSC. After the graduate elections, our responsibility has increased. We will start the DSC process this month as soon as the one-man committee report comes.

He said, “We are not walking around and behind the curtains and not living under Section 144 like Jagan Reddy. We are with the people. We provide opportunities for people to meet us, whether they are public representatives or associations. We organise public darbars and discuss public issues.”