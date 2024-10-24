DRYSRHU developing organically grown custard apple seeds sourced from tribal areas

Visakhapatnam: Custard apples are believed to have originated in the Andes mountains of South America. These are cultivated in tropical regions with high altitudes. Andhra Pradesh has gained a significant space in its cultivation.

Known for their rich fibre content and being a good source of vitamins and minerals, custard apples are recognised for their potential to bolster immunity, reduce inflammation and contribute to overall eye and heart health.

In Andhra Pradesh, Balanagar custard apples and NMK gold custard apples are cultivated.

The NMK gold custard apple seeds originate from Maharashtra, while the Balanagar seeds are from the horticultural research station in Anantapur.

The Central Institute for Arid Horticulture Research Institute in Bikaner is developing organically grown custard apple seeds sourced from tribal areas. The Dr YSR Horticultural University has developed organically grown custard apple seeds in tribal areas.

K Subramanyam, principal scientist and head of the horticultural research station in Mahanandi, told Deccan Chronicle, “There are issues with NMK gold custard apples. Farmers in Maharashtra are hesitant to cultivate this crop. Consumers are comparing NMK gold custard apples with the Balanagar variety and are unwilling to purchase the former. In response to this challenge, the research station is gathering organic custard apple seeds grown in the agency region and conducting experiments on them.”

The Horticultural University has been assessing and analysing various custard apple genotypes. Such research is essential for identifying high-yielding, superior-quality varieties suitable for cultivation in AP and other pertinent regions.

A comprehensive study conducted at the horticulture research station in Anantapur scrutinised many custard apple genotypes from 2001 to 2008. The findings revealed that a hybrid Blanagar custard apple demonstrated the highest cumulative yield over the years.

Furthermore, an additional study focused on the biochemical characterisation of custard apple selections, revealed substantial variability among genotypes concerning traits such as total soluble solids, pH and total sugars.

These findings provide valuable insights into the potential for improved cultivation and yield.

The cultivation of custard apples has emerged as a thriving industry in the agency. The prevalence of custard apple baskets, particularly in Paderu and Anantgiri mandals, signifies a burgeoning market. The agency's approximately 250 acres of land are dedicated to custard apple cultivation.

The fruit's popularity among tribal farmers, who play a pivotal role in its cultivation, can be attributed to its ease of cultivation and the significant financial benefits. These farmers in villages such as Vantlamamidi, Salugu, Devapuram, Ainada, Kasipatnam, Kothur, Damuku, Valasi, Pinakota and Pedakota are the backbone of the industry, getting financial benefits by selling the stuff locally and to traders from the plain areas.

Custard apples from the agency are distributed to Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Tuni, Kakinada and Vijayawada and are sent to West Bengal. The price of one kilo of custard apples ranges from `80 to `150, depending on their size and quality.