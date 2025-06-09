Drunken Miscreants Attack Pregnant RPF Constable, Husband in Guntur

Vijayawada: A woman Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, Sunitha, and her husband, Gudavalli Anand, were brutally attacked by a group of inebriated miscreants in Malapalli, Undavalli, Tadepalli on Sunday. The couple, both railway employees, were returning home on their motorcycle when a miscreant rammed into them from behind. When Anand confronted the offender, the situation escalated, and the miscreant misbehaved with Sunitha. Enraged by her retaliation, he called ten accomplices, who viciously assaulted the couple with stones.

Despite Sunitha pleading that she is five months pregnant, the attackers showed no mercy, even threatening bystanders who attempted to intervene. The couple sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.



