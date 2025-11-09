Drunken Men Assault Cop, Smash Phone In Bhimavaram

KAKINADA: Three drunken men assaulted a police constable and damaged his mobile phone in Bhimavaram on October 21, though the incident came to light only on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident occurred when beat constables under One Town Police Station limits noticed three men consuming liquor openly on the road. The constables warned them to disperse and return home, but the men, claiming to be rowdies, refused to comply.

When one of the constables began recording the scene on his mobile phone, the trio allegedly snatched the device, threw it to the ground, and broke it. When confronted, they physically attacked the constable before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, the constable lodged a complaint with the Bhimavaram Police Station.

Bhimavaram circle inspector M. Nagaraju said the three accused were arrested on Saturday and a case was registered. “Rowdy sheets will be opened against them,” he added.

The delayed police response drew public criticism, with locals questioning how the accused evaded arrest for over 15 days after attacking an on-duty constable.





