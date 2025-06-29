Drunken Father Slits 4-Year-Old Saughter’s Throat In Eluru District

KAKINADA: A man, Ganta Radhakrishna (34) from Katam Reddypalem in Lingampalem mandal of Eluru district, slit the throat of his four-year-old daughter on Saturday. Dharmajigudem Sub-Inspector K. Venkanna said that Radhakrishna and his wife have been living separately. Their elder daughter stays with her mother, while the younger daughter was staying with Radhakrishna and her grandmother.

On Saturday, after consuming alcohol, Radhakrishna returned home and attacked his four-year-old daughter. He then attempted to cut his own throat, sustaining only minor injuries. The child suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the Government Hospital in Vijayawada. The Dharmojigudem police have registered a case.



