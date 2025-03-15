 Top
Drunk man travels 15 km hanging beneath APSRTC bus

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
15 March 2025 11:49 PM IST

A heavily intoxicated man travelled approximately 15 km while clinging beneath an APSRTC bus from Puttaparthi to Hindupur in Satya Sai district on Saturday.

Anantapur:A heavily intoxicated man travelled approximately 15 km while clinging beneath an APSRTC bus from Puttaparthi to Hindupur in Satya Sai district on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the unidentified man had initially attempted to board the bus but instead crawled into the empty space between the rear tyres.

Upon being alerted by passers-by, the bus driver, Chiranjeevi stopped the bus, and the man climbed down safely. The police were subsequently notified about the incident.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
apsrtc bus drunk man 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Anantapur 

About the AuthorDC Correspondent

