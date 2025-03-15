Drunk man travels 15 km hanging beneath APSRTC bus

Anantapur:A heavily intoxicated man travelled approximately 15 km while clinging beneath an APSRTC bus from Puttaparthi to Hindupur in Satya Sai district on Saturday.

Reports indicate that the unidentified man had initially attempted to board the bus but instead crawled into the empty space between the rear tyres.



Upon being alerted by passers-by, the bus driver, Chiranjeevi stopped the bus, and the man climbed down safely. The police were subsequently notified about the incident.