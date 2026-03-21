Drunk Lorry Driver Fined ₹10,000

ANANTAPUR: As part of the intensified road safety enforcement on National Highway 44 passing through Satya Sai district, police imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on a lorry driver they found under the influence of alcohol.

A team led by DSP K.V. Mahesh had ordered inspection of vehicles at the Kodikonda check-post along the highway.

Hindupur Rural circle inspector Janardhan said while they had been checking vehicles, they grew suspicious about a lorry driver and subjected him to a drunken driving test.

The test found that the driver, identified as Ajit Pal from Uttar Pradesh, had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police took him into custody and produced him before the Hindupur Second Class Magistrate Court. After hearing the case, the court imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Ajit Pal.

CI Janardhan said they will continue inspections against drunken driving as it threatens lives and take strict action against drivers who are found drunk.