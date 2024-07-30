Andhra Pradesh: Drunk Father Strangles Teen Daughter to Death

Tirupati: The police arrested a man for killing his 13-year-old daughter under the influence of alcohol in Nadimpalli village of Rompicherla mandal in Tirupati district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused, Muniratnam, had been living with his daughter since his wife’s death and had become addicted to alcohol. On Monday night, when he came home intoxicated, his daughter questioned him about his drinking habit. Enraged by this, Muniratnam strangled her to death. The police registered a case and began an investigation.

Shopkeeper booked for assaulting family

Tirupati: The police booked a case against a shop owner for allegedly assaulting a family in Tirumala on Monday. According to the police, the accused, Suresh, who runs a shop at the Tirumala temple, attacked K. Chandrababu and his wife Anuja after a heated argument over the price and seal of a water bottle. Suresh allegedly attacked Chandrababu with a water bottle and kicked Anuja. A security guard who intervened was also hurt. Based on the complaint filed by the victims, the police registered a case on Tuesday and are searching for the accused. After a preliminary enquiry, TTD revenue officials seized the shop.