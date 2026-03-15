Drug Row Involving Eluru MP Sparks Political Storm

Vijayawada: A political storm erupted in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday the arrest of Eluru Telugu Desam MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav in a drug case in Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The controversy has put the ruling Telugu Desam-led coalition in an embarrassing position, particularly as the state government has been actively promoting the “Drugs Vaddu Bro” (Say No to Drugs).

The issue has triggered unease among sections of the ruling party cadre, with some questioning the lack of stringent action beyond advising the MP to stay away from party activities, pending an inquiry.

The controversy has drawn comparisons with earlier cases involving political leaders in the state. In September 2024, the TD suspended Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam following allegations of sexual misconduct, made by a party leader. Similarly, the Jana Sena asked Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sridhar to stay away from party activities after similar allegations surfaced against him.

Meanwhile, the YSRC intensified its attack on the ruling alliance over the involvement of Mahesh Kumar Yadav in the rave party.

Former MLA, TJR Sudhakar Babu demanded that the MP be removed from his post following reports that he allegedly tested positive for drug consumption during the raid.

Former MP Margani Bharat criticised the incident, calling it a serious matter and expressing concern over reports that the MP allegedly fired at police during the operation.

YSRC leaders, including district president and former Kaikaluru MLA Doolam Nageswara Rao, along with party leaders Mamillapalli Jayaprakash, Kambham Vijayaraju, Gudidesi Srinivasa Rao and former minister Kurasala Kannababu, questioned the credibility of the TD’s anti-drug campaign. They also criticised the party leadership for remaining silent on the issue.