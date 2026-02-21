Drug Inspector, Aide Caught By ACB Taking ₹20,000 Bribe

KAKINADA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday caught Drug Inspector Kampa Suresh Kumar of Jangareddygudem and his alleged private aide, Tadikamalla Siva Ramakrishna, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

According to ACB officials, the case was registered on a complaint by Athyutababa Venkata Durga Sai of Avupadu village in Nallajerla mandal of East Godavari district, who sought to establish a medical shop under the name M/s Sri Sai Medical Agencies at Jangareddygudem in Eluru district. He applied online for a drug licence on February 6 to the office of the Assistant Director, Drug Control Administration.

Officials said Durga Sai later visited the Jangareddygudem office and submitted all required documents to the Drug Inspector, who uploaded them online. However, the licence was allegedly delayed, following which Suresh Kumar demanded a bribe and directed the complainant to contact Siva Ramakrishna, who allegedly agreed to collect the amount on his behalf.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the ACB. Acting on the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap and caught Siva Ramakrishna while receiving the bribe amount on behalf of the Drug Inspector. Both Siva Ramakrishna and Suresh Kumar were arrested and are being produced before the ACB court at Rajamahendravaram.

ACB officials said searches were continuing at the residence and office premises of Suresh Kumar. They said he joined government service as a pharmacist in 1995, was later promoted as Junior Analyst and served at Vijayawada, and was promoted as Drug Inspector in 2021. He has been posted at Jangareddygudem since October 2025.

The ACB urged the public to report instances of corruption to local ACB offices or through the toll-free number 1064, mobile number 9440440057 or email at complaints-acb@ap.gov.in, assuring confidentiality of informants.