Drug Abuse a Grave Threat to National Security: AP EAGLE

VIJAYAWADA: A strong message against drug abuse and in favour of healthy living was conveyed in Guntur on Saturday with the organisation of a ‘No to Drugs’ walkathon at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

The event was jointly organised by Aster Ramesh Hospitals, Vijayawada, and the EAGLE wing of the Andhra Pradesh Police as part of an ongoing campaign to eradicate narcotics and promote health awareness. It was inaugurated by Aake Ravikrishna, Chief of AP EAGLE, and Vijayawada police commissioner S.V. Rajasekhar Babu.

Senior doctor Pothineni Ramesh Babu spoke on the importance of fitness and preventive healthcare, after which participants took a pledge to stay away from drugs. The walkathon, flagged off from Indira Gandhi Stadium to Benz Circle, saw participation from nearly 1,000 people, including students, youth, doctors, police personnel, and EAGLE staff.

Addressing students, Ravikrishna said drug abuse poses not only a health risk but also a threat to national security, noting that proceeds from narcotics often fund terror activities. He highlighted initiatives such as Operation Garuda, Operation Chaitanya, and Operation Safe Campus Zone, adding that awareness programmes have reached about 70 lakh students.



Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu said a multi-pronged approach had helped the State curb drug-related activities and reiterated zero tolerance towards ganja cultivation, trafficking, and consumption, urging the public to share information through the EAGLE toll-free number 1972.