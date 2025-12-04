Drones To Deliver Medicines And Blood To Health Centres In ASR District

Vijayawada: Drones might be used for transport of medicines and blood units to select primary and health centres and area hospitals on an experimental basis with Paderu as the headquarter in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The state health department is actively considering a proposal based on direction from the Chief Minister. A private firm, Proof of Concept, does so in Arunachal Pradesh and has promised to do this free of cost in AP too for a period of nine months.

In emergency situations, drones are of immense utility as they would help in the collection of samples from the patients in the agency and transport them to the health centre at Paderu. At present, medicines are being supplied on vehicles from Paderu to hospitals located at far off places.

As per the proposal, from Paderu, three to four drones are to be used to reach a distance of 60 to 80 km to reach the health centres, carrying with them medicines and blood units. Vaccines could also be transported as the drones are equipped with requisite cooling facilities.

Moreover, the drones would return to Paderu carrying samples of blood, urine and faeces. If permission is granted, drones could be used from KGH in Visakhapatnam to Paderu, carrying medicines.

Drones are already being used for spraying of insecticide to tackle mosquito menace in agency areas.