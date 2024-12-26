Drones Take Flight in Vizianagaram to Protest Poor Road Conditions

Visakhapatnam: A unique protest took place at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Wednesday. Drones flew over the local roads in protest against their bad condition.

This event gained traction on social media after a video of the drones’ creative and unique protest went viral on Thursday.

Residents from the Rajam constituency organised the protest that became a hit to demand that the road linking Begumpet to Kondavalasa to Bhagyammapet, which is causing significant disruption, be repaired so that locals could save time.

Disrepair of the road from Begumpet to Kondavalasa in Ungara mandal has been causing despair among commuters since 2010. The condition of the road is so bad that APSRTC withdrew its lone bus service between Rajam and Begumpet because of the road's miserable condition. This has deprived nearly 10 villages of a convenient mode of commuting.

When contacted by Deccan Chronicle, Vizianagaram district collector B.R. Ambedkar said plans are underway to include the project under the NRGS scheme, with the road construction commencing soon.