Drones Make Policing Smarter, Faster in Kakinada District

Drones are making policing efficient in Kakinada district, whether for assessing crowds or their management, finding persons drinking in public places, tracing house burglars or zeroing in at road accidents. Importantly, they are filling a crucial need for surveillance in coastal regions, particularly offshore areas, Kakinada superintendent of police Garikapati Bindu Madhav told Deccan Chronicle.

He pointed out that in addition to 3,500 CCTV cameras, the district police have 13 drones, while another two drones will be pressed into service soon. Realising the importance of policing, 96 police personnel have already been trained in operating drones. Another 60 personnel will be trained in operating drones soon.The SP underlined that as per Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s emphasis on harnessing technology, they have started deploying drones. In particular, they have made patrolling and crowd management easier. Drones had been deployed for monitoring Giri Pradakshana in Annavaram and for surveillance during the recent tours of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan to his Pithapuram constituency.Bindu Madhav disclosed that drones have been used to check drinking in public places. One worrying aspect is the inability of drones to avoid collisions. Three drones had been damaged because of bird hits. It is difficult to repair them as there are no hardware engineers available in the area to fix them up.Speaking about redressal of grievances, the SP said 72 per cent of them have been resolved. He underlined that FIRs must be registered after verifying the veracity of cases. He pointed out that civil matters, such as disputes between wife and husband, are being brought to the police for redressal. Bindu Madhav advised commercial organisations to improve their security internally and protect their establishments before coming to police.