Drones Boost Crackdown on Ganja Abuse, Open Drinking in Tirupati

Tirupati: Drone surveillance has emerged as a critical tool in Tirupati district police’s intensified crackdown against ganja abuse and open consumption of alcohol in public spaces.

Acting on the directive of district superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju, the drone team is working in coordination with special police parties, daily monitoring vulnerable areas aerially, resulting in several arrests and preventive actions.

Earlier this week, drone footage helped identify a group of youth smoking ganja inside an abandoned bungalow near the Grand Ridge Hotel under Tiruchanur police station limits. This triggered Special Party and Eagle teams to apprehend the suspects before they could flee.

Besides detecting drug abuse, drones have been instrumental in spotting individuals consuming alcohol in public. Over the past month, police have registered 1,687 cases of public drinking. They have cleared at least 10 locations that had become known hubs for such activity. Officials said these efforts have significantly curbed drug and alcohol-related cases, especially in urban and semi-urban areas.

SP Harshavardhan Raju reiterated the department’s commitment to addressing substance abuse through a combination of technology, enforcement and public outreach. He asked youth to stay away from ganja and narcotics, warning that even casual use could lead to long-term addiction. He appealed to families to stay alert to behavioural changes in their children. “Those willing to come forward for help will be referred to rehabilitation centres,” he promised.

In the interim, district police have released crime statistics for June 2025. Alongside seizures of 18 kg ganja, police have counselled 314 rowdy sheeters as part of their crime prevention strategy. Night patrols resulted in 1,837 individuals being detained and taken to police stations for questioning and counselling.

Police booked 297 drunk driving cases. They penalised 1,696 petty vendors for obstructing roads. A total of 14,899 motor vehicle violations have been recorded, with fines imposed accordingly. CCTV surveillance has been expanded with 98 new cameras installed in previously uncovered locations.

In addition, 13 cordon-and-search operations have been conducted and 178 vehicles seized for not having proper documentation.