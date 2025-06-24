Drone Technology Training for Faculty of Cluster University

Kurnool: The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kurnool, on Monday, launched a faculty development programme on drone technology for the faculty of Cluster University.

The programme is sponsored by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and sanctioned by NIT Warangal. The week-long programme ends on June 29.

Attending as the patron, registrar of Cluster University Dr Katta Venkateswarlu encouraged faculty members to make the most of this opportunity. He stressed that learning this cutting-edge technology will equip students with the skills required for employment, especially as the Drone Hub in Kurnool is expected to become operational soon.