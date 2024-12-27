 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Drone Surveillance at JNTUK Campus

Andhra Pradesh
Vadrevu Srinivas
27 Dec 2024 11:45 PM IST
Drone Surveillance at JNTUK Campus
x
JNTUK vice chancellor-incharge, Muralikrishna said that the drone flight service will detect those who openly drink alcohol, use cigarettes or do any other anti-social activity. Besides, a drone manufacturing organisation will send its personnel to teach the students how drones are manufactured and deployed. (Screengrab: JNTUK Website)

Kakinada: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has undertaken three prestigious projects to create an atmosphere conducive to research and innovation.

Firstly, a drone purchased at a cost of Rs.10 lakh will be deployed in the air for an hour every day. Its cameras will scan every nook and corner to detect anti-social activities, if any, on the campus.

JNTUK vice chancellor-incharge, Muralikrishna said that the drone flight service will detect those who openly drink alcohol, use cigarettes or do any other anti-social activity. Besides, a drone manufacturing organisation will send its personnel to teach the students how drones are manufactured and deployed.

Secondly, a Humanoid will be deployed on the University campus to greet visitors with a Hello. It would perform simple tasks like picking garbage and providing drinking water to the visitors. It will be bought for Rs.10 lakh and such equipment would also be manufactured at the university.

A third project is for generation of ‘Wealth from Waste’. For the past four decades, four rooms of the electrical department have been filled with electrical waste. The University would set up a museum on the campus for these outdated products.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kakinada JNTUK Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
Vadrevu Srinivas
About the AuthorVadrevu Srinivas
I am Vadrevu Srinivasa Prasada Rao, employed as a Sr.Reporter, based at Kakinada in Rajamahendravaram Bureau of Deccan Chronicle. My focus areas include feature stories, crime, and politics, cultural, environment, Irrigation, Sports and other General Stories coverage.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick