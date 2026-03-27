Drone Crash Sparks Panic in ASR Agency Area

Visakhapatnam: A trial drone operated by Redwing crashed in the Agency area of Alluri Sitarama Raju Manyam district near Boithili village in G. Madugula mandal during a test run for medical delivery services, triggering panic among tribal residents, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Paderu constituency when the drone, flying at an altitude of about 400 feet, reportedly developed an airspeed deviation and lost stability.

Residents rushed to the spot after the crash, but no injuries were reported.

Officials said the operations team switched from automated mode to manual control after detecting the glitch. The pilot steered the drone away from habitation and brought it down on open farmland near Gamparai village, where it sustained minor damage.

Redwing representatives said the issue was identified shortly after take-off and corrective steps were taken immediately. The drone was later dismantled and taken back for analysis, with flight logs and sensors under review.

The trial is part of an initiative to deliver medicines and transport blood samples to remote tribal areas, where access remains limited due to terrain. Officials said a detailed report will be submitted to the district authorities.