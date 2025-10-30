Drone-assisted Rescue Saves Three Workers Trapped in Flooded Pump Shed

Vijayawada:Three municipal workers trapped in a pump shed surrounded by rising floodwaters were rescued by police officers who used a drone to monitor the situation and coordinate the operation.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning at a pond on the outskirts of Addanki town in Bapatla district, where three water-pumping operators were caught in a life-threatening situation when water levels suddenly rose to nearly six feet around their workplace.



The trapped workers — Gurrala Baburao (44), Meetnala Sivadurga (35), and Rudru Narendra (34) — were changing shifts at around 8 a.m. when floodwaters rapidly surrounded the pump shed, located about 500 metres from the shore, cutting off their escape route.



After receiving a distress call on a mobile phone, Addanki Town Circle Inspector A. Subbaraju deployed a drone to assess the situation and locate the stranded workers in the middle of the pond. The aerial footage provided real-time information, allowing police to devise an effective rescue strategy.



Inspector Subbaraju immediately mobilised swimmers and a boat to reach the isolated pump shed. Guided by drone visuals, the rescue team successfully navigated through floodwaters and brought all three workers safely back to shore.

