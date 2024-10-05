DRM reviews safety works in Koraput-Araku section

Visakhapatnam: Divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Koraput-Araku section on Friday, focusing on the progress of ongoing works and enhancements in passenger amenities and safety. At Koraput railway station, he reviewed the yard, accident relief train, medical and engineering equipment, safety gadgets, crew lobby, and running room. The DRM also interacted with staff to evaluate their skills in operating and maintaining safety equipment. His inspection extended to foot over bridges, circulating areas, and safety measures at Rayada, Balumaska, Damanjodi, and Koraput stations, underscoring the importance of strict safety compliance and improved passenger facilities.







