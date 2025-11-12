DRM Reviews Safety and Amenities Along Koraput Line

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra carried out an extensive inspection of the Silakjhori–Jagdalpur–Koraput section of the KK line on Tuesday, focusing on infrastructure upgrades, safety protocols and passenger amenities at several stations.

He was accompanied by senior divisional officials from construction, operations, commercial, signal and telecom, electrical, mechanical, security and medical wings. The DRM examined station yards, railway colonies, level crossing gates, curves, points and crossings, signalling systems, electrical installations, overhead equipment and staff facilities.

The inspection began at Silakjhori station, where Bohra reviewed amenities available to both passengers and railway personnel.

At Dilmili station, he stressed the need to improve station facilities and living conditions in the railway colony. He discussed infrastructure upgrades with officials and emphasised better service delivery for commuters and staff.

During a visit to Level Crossing Gate No. KK-88 between Jagdalpur and Naktisemra, the DRM interacted with the gateman to assess adherence to safety procedures, gate operations and awareness of working rules.

At Jagdalpur station, Bohra reviewed the Health Unit, RPF barracks, Running Room and staff quarters. He also interacted with residents to understand their grievances and identify areas needing improvement, particularly in healthcare and residential amenities.