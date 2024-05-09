Top
DRM Launches Sports Summer Camp For Kids In Vijayawada

DC Correspondent
9 May 2024 7:16 AM GMT
DRM Launches Sports Summer Camp For Kids In Vijayawada
Representational Image


Narendra A. Patil, the Vijayawada divisional railway manager (DRM) and president of SCR Sports Association, launched the ‘Sports Summer Camp’ for children at the Railway Mini Stadium here on Wednesday. He said that the camp would be organized from May 8 to June 8, 2024, by the Vijayawada Division Railway Sports Association aimed at promoting physical fitness and teamwork among children.

Narendra Patil stated that the camp would provide coaching in cricket, football, volleyball and athletics for children. Noting the importance of sports in everyone’s life, he said the camp was a great opportunity for kids to learn new skills, make friends and develop a penchant for various sporting disciplines at a very young age for a healthy lifestyle. Later, during an interaction, he distributed chocolates to children.


