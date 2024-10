DRM Conducts Safety Audit on Vizianagaram-Rayagada Rail Line

Visakhapatnam:Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, along with ADRM (Infra) Sudheer Kumar Gupta and other senior officials, conducted a safety inspection of the Vizianagaram-Rayagada rail line on Friday. The audit reviewed level crossings, third-line construction, passenger amenities, and station development at Kuneru and Rayagada.

Prasad emphasized enhancing safety and planning for future infrastructure improvements, with special attention to operational efficiency at station facilities.